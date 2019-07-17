Asst jailor’s increment withheld

As a punishment for releasing undertrials without an official bail, the annual increment of an assistant jailor in district prison has been withheld.

According to sources, district prison in Mangaluru comes under the jurisdiction of Shivamogga Central Prison. After conducting an enquiry, superintendent of Shivamogga Central Prison has passed an order to withhold the annual increment of the assistant jailer.

The notice served by the court was mistakenly seen as bail order to release two undertrials facing the charges of murder.

In fact, jailor and superintendent had also signed the document for the release of undertrials. As both were probationary officers, they were spared from the fine.

The issue of release of undertrials without official bail had also come to the notice of the High Court, which in turn had sought details, senior officials from prison said.