Awareness spread on 'Waterbell' initiative

Constipation, feeling lethargic, lack of shine on the skin, trouble focusing, hypothermia, cramps are some of the problems faced by students who do not drink sufficient quantity of water every day.

Students who leave home early and return from school and coaching classes in the evening often miss drinking water. Neither do they carry a bottle of water with them and those who do, return home with the bottle of water untouched.

Dr Ananth Prabhu G, a professor at Sahyadri College of Engineering and cybersecurity trainer for the police and judiciary, came across a post on Facebook where students were made to drink water compulsorily every three hours.

Whenever the 'Waterbell' is rung, the students take out their water bottles and gulp down water. Inspired by this post, Dr Prabhu is keen that not only the students in Mangaluru but students across Karnataka follow this good practice.

With the help of Raichur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vedamurthy C B, he distributed 200 water bottles to the students of St Agnes Aided Kannada Primary School.

He also requested the headmistress, Sr Jyothsna to incorporate #WaterBell in the regular time table of the school every day for which she readily agreed.

Dr Vedamurthy said, "For a student to succeed, we know that proper rest, a distraction-free study area and good nutrition are important."

But one simple fact was often overlooked: Drinking water can make a big difference in helping students stay focused, creative, and energised.

"Studies show that brain function can be improved by 14% with proper hydration. Just like a car, when we are running low on fluids, things will not work well. When the body is denied water, brain cells lose efficiency and we have trouble staying focused and completing tasks," said Dr Vedamurthy.

Dr Prabhu intends to create awareness about this initiative, especially via social media and interaction programmes. He also intends to draw it to the notice of the concerned MLA/MP and ministers and get them to issue directives on introducing 'Waterbell' in schools and colleges.

An appeal will also be made to philanthropists to come forward and donate water bottles to the schools attended by students from economically weaker sections. Donors also can install water purifiers in schools to help students drink pure water and remain healthy.