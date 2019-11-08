Ayodhya verdict, Eid Milad: Cops on high alert

The police are on high alert ahead of Ayodhya verdict and Eid-Milad festival in Kodagu district. Additional police personnel from outside the district are being deployed for security.

Speaking to mediapersons, Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar said, “Eid-Milad festival will be held on November 10. Last year Tipu Jayanti was observed on the same day. Hence, security has been strengthened in the district. Already, a meeting of religious leaders and peace committee meeting were convened. The religious leaders have promised that Tipu Jayanti will not be observed individually or by any organisations."

”Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, the religious heads have promised not to hold any vijayotsava and procession. Security has been strengthened at sensitive areas in the district, she added.

Further, 14 check posts have been opened and all vehicles that enter the district are checked at these check posts. Around 400 police personnel from outside the district are being deployed for security purposes in the district, she said.

Suman said that the sensitive areas have been identified in each police station jurisdiction. Special beat will be introduced and videographers have been deployed to record any untoward incidents.

The police will zero in on anti-social elements and rowdy-sheeters, particularly those who could create trouble. The police will leave no stone unturned to ensure law and order in the district, Suman said.

She said, “The people in Kodagu love peace and should not engage in any activities that will affect law and order of the district.”

A mock exercise on how to manage the eventualities during emergency situation was conducted at district police ground in Madikeri on Friday.