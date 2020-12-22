Baby boy murdered by his mother’s beau

A baby boy was murdered by his mother’s beau, at Kakuru Colony near Srimangala.

Mani, the two-year-old child, is the victim.

Pari Eravara Ravi, the accused, has been arrested by Srimangala police in this connection. He has been booked under IPC sections 324 and 302.

The child is the son of J K Subramani and Geetha. They were living in a line house belonging to Chotteyandamada Kalaiah.

Subramani had shifted to another village with their seven-year-old daughter seven months ago, while Geetha was living with her baby boy at Nemmale village itself.

Pani Eravara Ravi who was close to Geetha started living in Kakuru Colony.

After a bitter argument on Monday night, Ravi had allegedly said that he cannot raise Geetha’s baby and stamped on the baby, after assaulting Geetha.

The child, which was seriously injured, was admitted to a health centre in Kutta.

However, the child breathed its last without responding to the treatment.