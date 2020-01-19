Beach festival ends on a musical note in Panambur

The Panambur beach was abuzz with activities on Sunday, the final day of Beach festival. Hundreds of people participated in the festival.

The live concert by Playback singer Supriya Lohith was an added attraction on the concluding day.

Many families, that were present on the beach, were playing in water against the backdrop of the setting sun, while others took a close look at the myriad colourful kites that dotted the skies.

Several food stalls had come up on the beach and children were seen dragging their parents to the stalls to buy them candies and other eatables.

The tourists and the visitors visiting the kite and beach festival were bowled over by the cuisine of Mangaluru.

Mouth-watering fish delicacies, a variety of dosas and others attracted the attention of the food lovers.

As a part of the beach festival, members of Patanjali Yoga Centre exhibited yoga on the beach on early Sunday morning. Students of Swaralaya Sadhana Foundation recited violin on the beach.

Speaking at the valedictory of Beach Festival and Karavali Utsav held at Panambur beach on Sunday, Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said the district administration and Tourism department should make efforts to get Blue Flag certification for all beaches in the coastal district.

‘’Padubidri beach in Udupi district has already received Blue Flag certification. All should make efforts to keep our beaches clean.’’

Blue Flag certification

The beaches that get Blue Flag certification get special grant from Central government, which in turn will help in the development of the beaches, Shetty said.

The MLA said the State government will hold discussions with the New Mangalore Port Trust to get more land for the development of Panambur beach.

Batting for River festival, Shetty said the River festival will be organised in River Phalguni at Kuloor either in February or March. The government has started the process of handing over 18 acres of land from Revenue Department to Tourism Department to promote river tourism at Kuloor, he added.

A sum of Rs 7 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Sasihithlu and Tannirbavi beaches, Shetty added.

Senior journalist Manohar Prasad was presented with ‘Karavali Gourava Prashasti’ on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner S Ajith Kumar Hegde and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Srikanth Rao and others were present.