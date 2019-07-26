Beary academy honorary awards for three

The Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy will confer its annual Honorary Awards 2018 on Zulekha Mumthaz, Khalid Thannirbavi and Noor Mohammed, said Academy President Karambar Mohammed.

While Zulekha Mumthaz is being honoured for her contributions to Beary literature, Khalid Thannirbavi is being honoured for his contributions to Beary art and Noor Mohammed in the field of folk, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons here, on Thursday, he said the awards carry a purse of Rs 50,000 and a citation. The award ceremony is likely to be held in the month of August.

In addition, the Academy will felicitate achievers ‘Jeevarakshaka’ V Mohammed and B M Ummar Haji for social service.

Zulekha Mumthaz is the first woman to get Beary Sahitya honorary award in the last 10 years. Though she studied only till SSLC, she has been engaged in writing articles, limerick and poems in the Beary language.

Some of the poems written by her are “E Duniyavulu Ellam Chenda,” “Bhroona hathye,” “Penn Jeeya,” “Sunami,” “Umma Base,” “Bharatha Nangholo Desha,” and so on. She has also written articles on ‘Talaq’, value education and other issues.

Khalid Thannirbavi has been engaged in promotion of music in Beary and Tulu languages. He has sung more than 75 songs in Mangaluru Akashavani.

His well-known song “Porludooru e Tulu nadu,” was broadcast in Vividh Bharati, Delhi, way back in 1978. He has brought out several CD containing songs in Tulu and Beary languages. He has won DK district Rajyotsava Puraskar in 2016, Beary Siri Sanmana at Moodbidri Alva’s Nudisiri in 2014 and so on.

Noor Mohammed is known for Daf. Having learnt Daf at the age of 10, he has been practicing and teaching it all these years. He taught Daf to students of Angaragudde of Mulki Jamaat in 1990.

Later, he has been teaching Daf for children in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

More than 5,000 children have learnt Daf from him. First Daf video album was brought out by him in 2008.

V Mohammed has rescued several people in distress during boat tragedy in river Nethravathi, flood victims at Ichilampady during last August and also people from drowning in River Payaswini.

B M Ummar Haji is into construction business and is a social worker.

He has helped in the marriage of girls hailing from poor families and has extended financial assistance for poor patients. He has been sending a poor person from Muslim community for Umrah for the last 12 years.