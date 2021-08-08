'Bengaluru Chalo' on August 10

Urging for a ministerial berth for Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, Taluk BJP members will take out a 'Bengaluru Chalo' rally on August 10.

During a meeting held at the residence of BJP leader and Town Panchayat member B Amrit Raj, the members decided to take a delegation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and submit a memorandum to the leaders, urging them to include Appachu in the cabinet, so that Kodagu district gets a representation.

Presidents of all Gram Panchayats in Kushalnagar taluk, along with leaders from all communities and Town Panchayat members will take part in 'Bengaluru Chalo'.

The leaders will reach Bengaluru in more than 100 cars.

Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan, KUDA president M M Charan, BJP city unit president Umashankar, taluk BJP spokesperson K G Manu, leaders Bose Monnappa, K Varada and others were present.

