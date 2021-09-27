Bharat Bandh evokes a poor response in Kodagu

There was a poor response to the nationwide bandh call given by the farmer organisations in Kodagu district, on Monday.

However, farmer associations, the Congress and CPI(M) members conducted protests at various places in the district opposing the farm laws.

The protesters vented their ire against the Central government and urged them to shelve the anti-farmer laws.

A tense situation was created in the Madikeri market when the protesters forced the shopkeepers to close the shops.

Words were exchanged between the shopkeepers and protesters on the occasion. Police arrived at the spot and took control of the situation.

The protesters took out a protest rally later.

Meanwhile, the police took Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Vanchitara Horata Samiti district president Amin Mohisin and Congress leader Tennira Maina into preventive custody and later released them.

Congress leaders, labourers, farmer leaders and SDPI workers took part in the protest meeting held at General Thimayya Circle in Madikeri.

Addressing the protesters, Raitha Sangha district president Manu Somaiah said that the farm laws are detrimental to the farmers. The laws should be withdrawn immediately.

The prices of agricultural equipment are on the rise. However, the market rates of farmers’ produce are not increasing, he said.

Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Vanchitara Horata Samiti district president Amin Mohisin said that the new farm laws are misleading the farmers.

“The Central government is working in favour of the capitalists. The government has no concern for the farmers,” he added.

The protesters continued the protest amid the rain. Later, they went to the DC’s office and submitted a memorandum.

Raitha Sangha leaders Puchimada Subhash Subbaiah, Chetrumada Sujay Bopaiah, Ittira Sabitha, Ajjamada Changappa, Alemada Manjunath, Tanachira Lehar Biddappa, Mechanda Kisha Machaiah, Bachamada Bhavi Kumar, Chattangada Kamba Cariappa, Roy Madappa, Chottekalapanda Manju and Kavita Ram were present.

The movement of vehicles in the district was unaffected. KSRTC and private buses, autorickshaws and other private vehicles plied on the road as usual.

Shops and other establishments operated normally.

In Siddapura

Addressing a protest meeting in Siddapura, labourer leader P R Bharat alleged that the Central government has not been doing anything to solve the issues of price rise and farmers and labourers problems.

Congress and CPI(M) party members took out a protest rally on the main roads of Nelyahudikeri.

Nelyahudikeri Congress president Sabu Varghese said that the BJP has been misleading the youth by spreading communal hatred.

In Kushalnagar

Congress, JD(S), SDPI, BSP, Kodagu Janandolana Vedike, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Hasiru Sene and DSS unitedly took out a huge protest rally from the Inspection Bungalow to Field Marshal Cariappa Circle in Kushalnagar, in support of the bandh.

The protesters vented their ire against the Central government and the prime minister by raising slogans.

In Shanivarasanthe

In Shanivarasanthe too, there was a lukewarm response for the bandh. Shops, hotels, schools, colleges, banks, post offices and other government offices operated as usual.

The Bharat Bandh did not evoke any response in Kodlipet hobli. Farmer organisations too did not support the bandh and farmers were busy in agricultural activities.