'BJP govt doing everything to preserve essence of culture'

Minister for Tourism Anand Singh said the soil's culture and traditions should be preserved.

"BJP government in the state is doing everything possible to preserve the essence of culture," he said after viewing the cultural procession organised as part of Karkala Utsava.

The minister said the celebration of Utsav began in Hampi, representing the rich cultural heritage of the Vijayanagara dynasty. Mysuru joined in with different festivities.

Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar emphasised the importance of promoting such programmes to help coming generations remember about the region's prosperity.

The minister promised to release Rs 15 crore for the development of 'Parusharama theme park' within a fortnight.