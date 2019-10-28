‘BJP should provide tickets to disqualified MLAs’

BJP is bound to give tickets to disqualified MLAs as they have been instrumental in the formation of the current BJP led state government, said disqualified MLA Adaguru H Vishwanath.

Speaking to reporters at Balugodu in Virajpet on Sunday, he said that the case of disqualified MLAs is currently in the Supreme Court.

“Everything will be decided after the court’s verdict is out,” he said.

He meanwhile expressed his belief on getting a ticket from the BJP to contest from Hunsur constituency. He had won in the constituency earlier and had tendered his resignation. Vishwanath said he is confident of winning.

Responding to a query, he said nobody can destroy a leader politically. If a party loses its importance, it is only because of its leaders.

He opined that there is nothing wrong in supporters of D K Shivakumar welcoming him after his release.