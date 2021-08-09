BJP Town Panchayat members demand ministerial berth for Appachu

BJP members of Somwarpet Town Panchayat urged the government to provide a ministerial berth to five-time MLA Appachu Ranjan.

Addressing reporters on Monday, TP member B R Mahesh said that Appachu has built the party in the district with a lot of hard work.

"Ironically, those who have fought against Tipu Jayanti, have not been regarded. But, Anand Singh, who supported Tipu Jayanti, has been given a ministerial berth," he said.

During the troublesome times of the Covid-19 pandemic, the MLA has provided assistance to the labourers in 48 Gram Panchayats, he added.

Nominated member S R Somesh alleged that there is a conspiracy behind depriving a ministerial post to Appachu Ranjan.

Members P K Chandru and nominated member Sharat Chandra were present.