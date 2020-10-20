Blue Flag tag: Visitors throng Padubidri Beach

Hundreds of tourists thronged the Blue Flag-certified Padubidri endpoint beach on Sunday.

The Blue Flag Beach is developed on a 600-metre stretch at the Nadipatna End Point.

Visitors not only from Udupi and DK but also from other districts have begun to visit the beach after the Blue Flag recognition was awarded to the beach here recently.

After the Blue Flag recognition, the number of visitors had increased to over 500 daily.

During the weekends, the number of visitors visiting the beach has also doubled. On Sunday, more than 3,000 people had visited the beach, said the beach-cleaning staff.

All visitors were asked to wear mask compulsorily and maintain social distancing because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the sea being rough, the visitors were also advised not to venture into the water.

Visitors said the road connecting the beach should be improved. There was traffic congestion on the beach road owing to the increase in the volume of vehicles.

Padubidri Beach Manager Vijay Shetty said the work on 'Shuddha' drinking water unit, bamboo seating and bamboo huts will be completed soon.