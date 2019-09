Jeerige menasu which is grown in abundance in Kalasa taluk is fetching a bumper price of Rs 1,000 per kg.

The chilly is known well for its spiciness. It is sold at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,050 per kg in Sakleshpura market. There is a demand from masala companies, said Beerlike Vidyadhar.

With the increase in demand, growers are now nurturing the plants.

They are also calculating whether they could fetch one quintal chilly by cultivating it on 10 gunta of land.