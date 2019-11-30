Callers complain about shortage of doctors

The phone-in-program with District Health Officer (DHO) Dr S K Prabhu, organised by DH-Prajavani, at PV editorial office, in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday received series of calls related to shortage of doctors, and other staff in the government hospitals and lack of facilities in government hospitals.

Chikkamagaluru district has 89 PHCs, six taluk hospitals, five community centres and one district hospital. There are 365 sub-centres with junior women health assistants.

Out of 112 sanctioned posts of general duty doctors, 23 posts are lying vacant. Of 63 sanctioned specialist doctors, 20 are lying vacant. The post of one dentist is lying

vacant.

Caller Girish B R Kumaraswamy from Birur said that there are only two doctors at government hospital in Birur and the patients are inconvenienced with the shortage of doctors. To which, the DHO informed that six doctors from various PHCs have been deployed to the hospital. The arrangement has also been made for the night shift.

Brahmadev and Lakshmanachar from Kalasa informed that out of five sanctioned post of doctors in Kalasa hospital, only one doctor is serving the patients. Answering to it, the DHO informed that two doctors have gone for higher education and will return shortly. Measures will be taken to deploy one more doctor.

The DHO said that the process of recruitment of physician to Ajjampura Hospital is in progress.

Shortage of medicines

Francis from Koppa alleged that there is an acute shortage of medicines in a government hospital at Koppa. Owing to the shortage of medicines, patients are forced to purchase medicines from outside.

Replying to it, DHO said that medicines are supplied to the hospitals as per the demand. Measures have been taken to ensure that there was no shortage of medicines. “I will hold talks with the taluk medical officer and ensure that medicines are supplied.”

Caller Sudhakar from NR Pura complained on mosquito menace in NR Pura Hospital, to which, the DHO promised to direct administrator of the hospital to initiate measures to check mosquito menace.

Abdul Najim from Mudigere alleged that owing to lack of generator, the patients have to spend in candlelight during power failure. There is acute shortage of water in Mudigere hospital. To which, the DHO promised to make arrangement for the generator after discussing with concerned and measures will be taken to mitigate the water crisis in the hospital.

On lack of scanning machine in Kadur government hospital, the DHO said that there is a machine in the hospital. However, there is a shortage of radiologist.