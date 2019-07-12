Campco’s Rs 1,880-cr turnover its all-time high

Campco (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited) has achieved an all-time high record turnover of Rs 1,880 crore for 2018-19, Campco Ltd President S R Satishchandra said.

He traced the growth of Campco over the past 46 years at its ‘Formation Day’, organised at Varanashi Towers on Thursday.

Satishchandra said Campco, founded by Varanashi Subraya Bhat, was registered on July 11, 1973.

He said the cooperative’s training in climbing of arecanut tree had received good response. “The initiative is one of the best practices in the cooperative sector.”

Well known writer and nonagenarian Erya Lakshminarayan Alva recalled his association with Subraya Bhat and how the latter took the cooperative to greater heights.

“Varanashi Subraya Bhat’s multi-state co-operative society, Campco, is a permanent solution to problems faced by arecanut growers,” Erya Lakshminarayan stressed.

Developed from scratch

Campco’s first managing director Sangameshwar recollected how he and Varanashi Subraya Bhat had worked hard to develop the cooperative from scratch. He worked as its managing director from 1973 to 79.

V V Bhat, a former member of ISRO, said the arecanut growers should carry out farm operations collectively at village-level. The operations such as harvesting and spraying should be done collectively, he said.

Nitile Mahabaleshwara Bhat, a farmer-innovator who had innovated many farm-related equipment, was felicitated by the cooperative on the occasion.