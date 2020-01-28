Cariappa birth fete observed at Roshanara

The 121st birth anniversary of the first Field Marshal of Indian Army K M Cariappa was observed at his favourite place ‘Roshanara’ here on Tuesday.

Roshanara was the residence of Cariappa in Madikeri. Cariappa’s son Air Marshal (Retd) K C Cariappa, daughter Nalini, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Fali Major, Air Marshal (Retd) Osman, Sainik School, Koodige Principal Ujjwal Ghormade, Colonel (Retd) B G V Kumar and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavana Kodagu Vidyalaya Administrative Officer Vidya Harish paid floral tributes to the final resting place of Cariappa near Roshanara.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal (retd) K C Cariappa said that his father believed in his national ideologies and lived them till his end.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Fali Major lamented that the number of soldiers from Kodagu, who are joining Armed Forces, is decreasing.

Cariappa’s daughter Nalini and daughter-in-law Meena Cariappa distributed prizes to the winners of an essay competition, organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavana Kodagu Vidyalaya, to mark the occasion.