Carriage and Wagon depot receives IMS certification

Carriage and Wagon Depot at Mangaluru Junction, the one and only depot under Palakkad Division, capable of examining freight train formations for their rail worthiness has obtained Integrated Management System (IMS) certification.

Functions associated to the examination of freight trains and maintenance activities performed at the depot, Platform Yard and Sick line and the Stores/Material management functions at the Depot are certified under the IMS. Closed circuit, premium and end-to-end category freight train formations are being examined at the depot.

The brake power certificate issued by the depot is the authority to utilise the rakes in the specified schedule. Average 49 such rakes are examined at the depot in a month. BOBRN (type of open Goods Wagon) rake used in closed circuit coal movement between Panambur and Udupi Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) is being maintained in the depot. The covered area of the depot can hold four wagons and the sick line is having the facility of whiting jack and hoist to deal the sick vehicles.

In addition to the freight train examination, the C and W Depot also performs Platform Turn Round (PFTR) maintenance of Passenger carrying trains. Three trains are being provided the PFTR at the depot and in which one is a daily and other two are a tri-weekly train and a bi-weekly train. Rolling in Examination and Carriage Watering for all through trains to /from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited(KRCL) are also being done at Mangaluru Junction.

IMS certification obtained to the depot covers ISO 9001-2015 for Quality Management, ISO 14001-2015 for Environment Management, ISO 45001-2018 for Occupational Health and Safety and it is valid for three years, up to December 2022.