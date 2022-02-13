Celebrations halted to show respect to departed soul

Amid the row over hijab controversy, there was a fine example of harmony and humanity at Uppinangady recently.

When the mortal remains of local businessman Hasanabba Haji (85) who passed away on Thursday, was taken to the cemetery on Friday on the Uppinangady Main Road, hundreds of devotees from the GSB community were observing the rathotsava of the Sri Venkatramana Temple.

On noticing the mortal remains being taken out on the road, the GSB community members paid respect to the departed soul by stopping all the music that was being played as a part of the celebrations and stood by the side of the road.

Hasanabba was popularly known as Maina Hasanabbaka and had served as the secretary and treasurer of Juma Masjid in Uppinangady. The move of the community members has been lauded on social media.