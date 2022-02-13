Celebrations halted to show respect to departed soul

Celebrations halted to show respect to departed soul

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 13 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 23:15 ist

Amid the row over hijab controversy, there was a fine example of harmony and humanity at Uppinangady recently.

When the mortal remains of local businessman Hasanabba Haji (85) who passed away on Thursday, was taken to the cemetery on Friday on the Uppinangady Main Road, hundreds of devotees from the GSB community were observing the rathotsava of the Sri Venkatramana Temple.

On noticing the mortal remains being taken out on the road, the GSB community members paid respect to the departed soul by stopping all the music that was being played as a part of the celebrations and stood by the side of the road.

Hasanabba was popularly known as Maina Hasanabbaka and had served as the secretary and treasurer of  Juma Masjid in Uppinangady. The move of the community members has been lauded on social media.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Celebrations halted
respect to departed soul
Uppinangady
Hasanabba Haji

Related videos

What's Brewing

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Valentine's Day tomorrow: How did this day come about?

Valentine's Day tomorrow: How did this day come about?

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Who got whom

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Who got whom

New planet detected around star closest to the Sun

New planet detected around star closest to the Sun

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

 