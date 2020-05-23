Central Market: Petition against demolition dismissed

The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a writ petition challenging the demolition of Central Market building in Mangaluru.

The petition was filed by Janardhan Salian against Mangaluru City Corporation’s (MCC) decision to demolish the building and construct a new market under PPP (public private partnership) mode under Smart City Mission.

"High Court has ruled in favour of the MCC. But we will have to wait for the outcome of another petition before going ahead with the demolishing of the building,” MCC Commissioner S Ajith Kumar Hegde said.

Two petitions were filed against the demolition of Central Market building in the High Court. Another petition was filed by traders of 14 shops in the Central Market, which is pending for hearing.The hearing will be conducted on May 28, Hegde said.

It may be recalled that Dakshina Kannada district administration had banned all activities at the Central Market and all wholesale traders were shifted to APMC yard in Baikampady during Covid-19 crisis.

The corporation had also issued a public notice declaring the closure of Central Market and had taken up work on temporary market near Town Hall.