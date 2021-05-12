Chamber of commerce flays dist admin

Chamber of commerce flays dist admin

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  May 12 2021, 00:20 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 00:44 ist

The chamber of commerce in Kodagu has expressed displeasure at the district administration for neglecting the chamber while framing guidelines.

The guidelines have been inconveniencing the public and traders, they stated.

Chamber of commerce district general secretary Naveen Ambekal said that the restriction on the movement of vehicles is illogical. People are unable to visit the shops without vehicles.

He said last year the district administration had arranged online marketing of vegetables and fruits for the benefit of the people in the district.

The chamber of commerce should be consulted while capping the prices of vegetables and fruits, he added.

