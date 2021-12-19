'Check wild animal menace in villages'

Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene Kodagu unit submitted a memorandum to Titimathi Gram Panchayat PDO and forest department officials to solve the problem of wild animal menace.

The straying of wild animals into farmland has been causing inconvenience to the farmers, they said.

Further, they also demanded the improvement of basic facilities in the villages.

Raitha Sangha secretary Manju Kiran said that the health centre at Titimathi has no well-versed doctors. As a result, labourers and poor people are unable to get proper treatment.

The illegal sale of liquor and gambling is rampant near the bridge leading to Nayimane Colony, he said.

"Owing to the increase in the wild animal menace, children are unable to walk to their schools," he added.

He also urged the authorities to clear the weeds that have grown by the side of the roads.

The rapid response team formed to check the wild animal menace is active, he alleged.