'Check wild animal menace in villages'

'Check wild animal menace in villages'

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Dec 19 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 21:45 ist
Members of Rajya Raitha Sangha submit a memorandum to Titimathi PDO Mamatha.

Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene Kodagu unit submitted a memorandum to Titimathi Gram Panchayat PDO and forest department officials to solve the problem of wild animal menace. 

The straying of wild animals into farmland has been causing inconvenience to the farmers, they said.

Further, they also demanded the improvement of basic facilities in the villages. 

Raitha Sangha secretary Manju Kiran said that the health centre at Titimathi has no well-versed doctors. As a result, labourers and poor people are unable to get proper treatment.

The illegal sale of liquor and gambling is rampant near the bridge leading to Nayimane Colony, he said.

"Owing to the increase in the wild animal menace, children are unable to walk to their schools," he added. 

He also urged the authorities to clear the weeds that have grown by the side of the roads.

The rapid response team formed to check the wild animal menace is active, he alleged. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

wild animal menace
Rajya Raitha Sangha
Hasiru Sene
farmers
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 