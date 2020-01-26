Chikkamagaluru flower exhibition attracts visitors

The flower exhibition on the premises of the office of the deputy director of the Horticulture Department at Bolarameshwara in Chikkamagaluru was attended by a large number of people.

The exhibition is being organised by the Zilla Panchayat and the Horticulture Department. The exhibition will be held till January 28.

Using flowers, models of a pineapple, a tiger, a peacock, a lotus, an onion storage unit, a sunflower and a honey bee collecting nectar and others have been prepared. The model of a cannon using capsicums and artwork of the three monkeys propagating the ideals of Gandhi were the other attractions.

Artistes carved watermelons and ash gourds to make images of a Shivalinga, coffee baron late V G Siddhartha, the former Udupi Pejawar seer, chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

There were stalls on household products, stalls explaining on mushroom cultivation, pisciculture and millets at the expo. Farm equipment, flower-bearing plants and vegetables were sold.

Minister C T Ravi, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, MLC M K Pranesh attended the inaugural of the programme.