Civic issues remain unaddressed in Somwarpet Town Panchayat limits

It has been two years since the elections, the president and the vice-president of the Somwarpet town panchayat, have not been elected. This has resulted in the stagnation of necessary works in the town.

No measures have been taken to combat the rain situation in Somwarpet. The issue of lack of basic amenities looms large in the taluk. The unhygienic condition of the town has become worst after the rains.

The non-maintenance of drains has resulted in clogging. Stormwater has been flowing on roads and mounds of stinking garbage are giving nightmares to the people. Garbage, including plastic waste, is being dumped in various locations, such as Shivaji Nagar.

But, the local authority has not initiated any action to clear the garbage. The ban on plastic has not been implemented effectively. Ironically, lakhs of rupees are spent by the Somwarpet town panchayat for waste segregation and management.

Even after good rains, the town panchayat’s water supply to households is limited to an hour, for three days in a week.

Most of the streets are in dark during the night since many street lights are defunct. However, the street lights on roads in front of the residents of electric contractors, are in good condition, the residents alleged.

Taluk unit president of Jayakarnataka Association Suresh Shetty has urged the town panchayat to repair the street lights.

The condition of public toilets at the private bus stand in the town is pathetic.

Somwarpet town panchayat chief officer Nachappa said that there is a shortage of civic workers in the panchayat. Presently there are 10 workers who work in the waste collection vehicles, along with street cleaning job.