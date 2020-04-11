Civic workers allege assault by police

Civic workers allege assault by police

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 23:53 ist
Civic workers gathered on the CMC premises in Chikkamagaluru to condemn the assault on a worker.

Members of Civic Workers’ Association have complained to Superintendent of Police Harish Pande on the alleged assault by police on water supply division’s superviser
R Nagaraju.

Members of Civic Workers’ Association alleged that police personnel had thrashed him while he was going home after completing his work, near Deepa Nursing Home.

They said that the police had ambushed him while he was returning after supplying milk to Tamil Colony.

Even after showing the identity card and pass issued by the authorities, the police took away the key of the vehicle alleging that the pass did not mention the registration number of the vehicle.

“I called the CMC commissioner, who in turn spoke to the police. However, later, the police wielded a lathi at me before handing over the two-wheeler key,” alleged Nagaraju to DH.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
civic workers
police assault
Civic Workers’ Association
Chikkamagaluru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

 