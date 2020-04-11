Civic workers allege assault by police

Members of Civic Workers’ Association have complained to Superintendent of Police Harish Pande on the alleged assault by police on water supply division’s superviser

R Nagaraju.

Members of Civic Workers’ Association alleged that police personnel had thrashed him while he was going home after completing his work, near Deepa Nursing Home.

They said that the police had ambushed him while he was returning after supplying milk to Tamil Colony.

Even after showing the identity card and pass issued by the authorities, the police took away the key of the vehicle alleging that the pass did not mention the registration number of the vehicle.

“I called the CMC commissioner, who in turn spoke to the police. However, later, the police wielded a lathi at me before handing over the two-wheeler key,” alleged Nagaraju to DH.