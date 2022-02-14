'Clear encroachments at Keere stream or face protest'

The drive on clearing of encroachments at Keere stream which was started in full spirit has remained stagnant for the past two months.

After clearing the encroachment of the bypass road drain, the taluk administration had assured of clearing the encroachment in the Keere stream which is situated in the heart of the town. The sudden stoppage of the operation has given room for speculation.

Two months ago, the encroachment of the bypass road drain was cleared with police security. The structures were razed mercilessly.

The citizens of the town expected a similar operation with the clearing of encroachment in the Keere stream.

However, the expectations were not met as the operation was stalled all of a sudden.

Excavating machines are gathering rust in the banks of the Keere stream for the last two months, it is alleged.

Residents alleged that most of the people among those who have encroached on the Keere stream belong to the ruling party and are influential. Therefore, the officials of the taluk administration have kept silent.

The operation of clearing of encroachments was initiated by Ponnampet taluk in-charge Tahsildar Yogananda. Now, Ponnampet has got a full-time Tahsildar. However, the operation has been stalled now.

“If the encroachments in Keere stream are not cleared, a protest will be staged against the taluk administration,” residents Gangadhar, Purushottam, Fayaz and Ahmed said.

Tahsildar Prashanth said that regarding the clearing of encroachments, the High Court had given time before starting the clearing operation in the Keere stream. The time has lapsed and the operation will be started soon.

Taluk Akrama Sakrama Samiti president K B Girish Ganapathy said that the government land which had been encroached in the town should be cleared as per the law. The taluk administration should take immediate action.

Kaveri Jalamoola Samrakshana Horata Vedike, Gonikoppa, president Pulinjana Poovaiah said that the compound of a private school had encroached on the Keere stream. There were other structures that had been built after encroaching the stream. The encroachments had resulted in flooding of residential areas in the rainy season. Therefore, the encroachments should be cleared.