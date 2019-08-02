Cloud storm damages properties in Karkala

The cloud storm has unleashed havoc in Karkala on Thursday.

Pervaje, Nakrekallu and surrounding villages in Karkala taluk were affected by the storm that stuck the region in the wee hours on Thursday.

The high winds have damaged many houses, coconut and arecanut plantations. On witnessing thick clouds, people were anticipating heavy rain but strong wind came as a rude shock. The extreme weather condition developed within moments causing largescale destruction to properties.

More than 10 trees, including arecanut and coconut, were uprooted in Pervaje.

The house of one Monappa, near Sri Mahalingeshwara temple, was completely damaged in Pervaje. Around 10 houses on the stretch from the temple till Kumbrapadavu were partially damaged due to the cloud storm.

The tiled roof of the houses of Blanche Sequeira and Upendra Nayak were blown away by the strong winds.

Many coconut trees in the farm belonging to one Bhujanga Shetty were also found uprooted. Mango, jackfruit and peepal trees have also come crashing down.

More than five electricity poles have fallen in Jogulabettu. The total loss is estimated to be around Rs 10 lakh.