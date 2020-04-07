Cocoa procurement from April 9

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative (CAMPCO) Limited will start procuring cocoa from farmers from April 9, said Campco President S R Sathishchandra.
The procurement will be held at various branches of the Campco and on different days.
Cocoa will be purchased on every Thursday from April 9 at Sullia, Vittal, Adyanadka and Kadaba branches of the Campco. On every Friday, the cocoa will be purchased at Puttur branch.
The Cocoa will be purchased on every Monday at Belthangady branch. The procurement process will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.
In the backdrop of lockdown, the farmers have to get their Campco ID or RTC along with them to sell the cocoa.
