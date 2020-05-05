‘Conduct survey of fallow farmland in DK’

Agriculture Minister B C Patil directed officials’ of Agriculture department to conduct a survey of farmland left fallow for many years.

"A detailed report should be submitted at the earliest," said Patil while presiding over a review meeting held at DC's office here, on Tuesday.

When MLA Rajesh Naik highlighted the issue of farmers who had left paddy fields fallow but were still receiving a subsidy from the government, the minister responded by directing the officials to conduct a survey of farmlands left fallow.

The details of all the farmland left fallow should be compiled. The officials should ensure that subsidy amount does not get credited into the accounts of the farmers, who had left their paddy fields uncultivated, Patil said.

Naik also appealed to the Minister on permitting farming on fallow land under cooperative or contract system. Patil promised to look into the issue.

The Minister said there were plans to link details pertaining to the farmers to Kissan credit card issued by Central government. The kissan credit card will be linked to Farmer Registration and Unified beneficiary Information System (FRUITS ) app. The minister said that the finance department had given permission to recruit 2,236 Raitha Mithras for gram panchayats.

A raitha mithra will be in charge of two gram panchayats. About 85% of posts will be reserved for candidates with BSc Agriculture and diploma qualification.

The process for launching 724 mobile agri health clinics as announced in the budget had been initiated. The mobile agri health clinics will be handed over to Raitha Samparka Kendras in the state shortly, the minister said.