Conserving water: Schools told to create awareness

To create awareness on water conservation among schoolchildren and parents, the Department of Public Instruction has directed all the government schools to observe “Jala Varsha” under the “Jalamrutha” project of the state government.

Speaking to DH, DDPI B Shivaramayya said that under the “Jalamrutha” project, awareness will be created on rainwater harvesting, conservation of water, judicious use of water, recycling of water, and so on. Dakshina Kannada district has 916 government primary and higher primary schools and 160 high schools.

As a part of the initiative, wall writings highlighting the importance of water will be taken up in schools.

Rainwater harvesting methods will be taken up in schools on a priority basis. Already, a few schools like the Siddakatte Government High School, the Government School at Kepu, have implemented rainwater harvesting system.

CSR fund

Several organisations under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund have taken up rainwater harvesting system at schools in Dakshina Kannada district, said the DDPI.

Further, rainwater harvesting will be taken up on school buildings through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the District Mineral Fund in the district, the DDPI added. The stored water can be used for daily use in schools.

As per the circular of the Department of Public Instruction, activities related to recharging of groundwater by identifying water sources for rejuvenation, and taking up work on revival of dried up lakes and ponds through community participation.

“Jala Varsha” can be observed meaningfully by conserving sources of water and taking up water storage units, including construction of lake, check dams.

The initiative is mainly to educate children on the importance of water and the need to plant saplings with the help of the Forest department through community participation.

The afforestation drive should be taken up as a drive, thereby helps in improving the recharging of groundwater. By digging percolation pits on school premises, water can be recharged effectively, thereby helping in improving the groundwater table, said the circular.

The schools have also been asked to plant fruit-bearing plants and medicinal plants on their premises. Awareness on water conservation should be created during morning assembly through science clubs and eco clubs.

Study report

The Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, Science and Technology department and Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society

have invited study report on conservation of water from students under the “Jalamrutha” project.

The report should be accompanied with two to three photographs and should also involve solution on conserving water sources. The report should be sent via email to —krvp.info@gmail.com or to Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, Bengaluru, before August 12.