Construction activities hit by non- availability of gravel

Members of Civil Contractors Association, Mangaluru said they were facing many inconveniences with Federation of Karnataka Quarry and Stone Associations going on an indefinite protest and stopping operation at all stone crushing, quarry units for past two weeks.

The non-availability of crusher gravel for past 15 days has hit ongoing works, Association President Mahabala Kottary stressed on Monday. "Association members have been engaged in the construction of residential complexes, commercial complexes and other construction activities in and around Mangaluru. The disruption in supply of raw materials like sand, laterite stones, gravel had affected the activities in the past few months. With the ongoing indefinite stir by the crusher units, gravel is no longer available. As a result, we have not been able to pay the labourers,” he rued.

Also Read: Construction of 4.8 lakh homes worth Rs 4.48 lakh crore stuck or delayed in top 7 cities

Thousands of labourers from the district and outside the state are engaged in construction activities. With the construction activities coming to a halt due to the non- availability of raw materials, the daily wage labourers are also facing many hardships, he said. Association has urged the government to fulfill demands of quarry owners in state and ensure supply of the raw materials. If the issues are not solved within a week, then the association along with labourers will stage a protest in Mangaluru, he warned.

He said the increase in the price of cement every month has affected the construction industry. “We have to complete a few works before the onset of monsoon. During monsoon, many works cannot be carried out by the contractors," he said. Association will submit a memorandum on the problems faced by them to Deputy Commissioner soon. To a query, the members said that there is disruption in supply of sand also. Illegal sand is available aplenty, they alleged.