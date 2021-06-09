Coorg Village to be inaugurated tomorrow

The Coorg Village at Raja Seat will be inaugurated on June 11 by District In-charge Minister V Somanna.

The work on Coorg Village (Kodagu Santhe) had been completed eight months ago. The work on it was taken up by Nirmithi Kendra at an estimated cost of Rs 98.50 lakh.

People were expressing displeasure at the district administration for failing to inaugurate the Coorg Village. Weeds had grown around the building.

Though Coorg Village will be inaugurated on June 11, the use of stalls will be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and monsoon. The stalls will be put to use after the monsoon, said an officer.

Kodagu district has no major industries. Many people have taken to self-employment by preparing homemade products including wine, chocolates, pickle, decorative items, honey and others and earn a livelihood. They are engaged in marketing it online.

There are a few homemade products stalls near tourist spots like Dubare and Nisargadhama. As there were no such stalls near Raja Seat, the idea of Coorg Village was conceptualised by the tourism department, with the help of previous Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

The district administration had decided to allocate the stalls for various departments.

The Santhe aims to provide a market for the homemade products prepared by women, using the funds from various departments.

The tourists can also savour coffee at Coorg Village. Further, it will also provide a platform for the sale of masala products prepared by the natural calamity victims of Kaloor.

Moreover, ornamental lamps have been installed around the small lake near Coorg Village. The visitors can take a walk in the evening there, said the officials.