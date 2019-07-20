Cops bust Ecstasy narcotic racket

Police busted a racket in which the narcotic MMDA (also known as Ecstasy) was being sold to addicts and youth frequenting beaches in Panambur, Ullal. Three people were arrested in this connection.

Police seized 16.55 gms of MMDA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) worth Rs 80,000, two-wheeler, four cell phones all of valued at Rs 1.10 lakh.

Police added that the accused are Aboobakker Misba, Shihab Abdul Razak from Ullal and Shabbeer from Someshwar.

Acting on a tip-off Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, under the directions of North ACP, intercepted the trio who were speeding from Baikampady to Koorikatta.

Police added that during interrogation, the trio confessed to procuring the synthetic drugs from Mumbai and selling them to youth visiting beaches in Panambur and Ullal.