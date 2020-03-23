Cops swing into action to enforce lockdown in M’luru

The police swung into action in the city on Monday to enforce the lockdown declared by the state government after a person tested positive for Covid-19 in the coastal city.

The government has declared a total clampdown in the district to check the spread of the virus. However, the Central Market in Mangaluru was bustling with activity as trucks from Hassan and other places unloaded vegetables and goods in the morning. The shops selling essential commodities like vegetables, fruits, grocery remained open. Panic buying was witnessed as a large number of people visited the markets for making purchases.

The district administration had clamped Section 144 until midnight of March 31, to prevent the mass gathering of people and contain the spread of coronavirus. Buses, train services, flights, taxis and cabs remained suspended.

However, private vehicles were found moving freely on the road without caring for the lockdown. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and private operators had suspended their services.

In fact, long queues were also seen in a few shops located in rural areas. As crowds of people made a beeline to shops, police had a tough time in controlling them. The police personnel were seen announcing in public address system urging people not to gather in large numbers. Alarmed by the swelling crowds, the police forced owners of shops and commercial establishments to down shutters. Few autos which were plying on the roads in the noon were told to return home.

However, hotels were allowing only takeaways and some had even removed chairs and tables. Following the lockdown, vehicles arriving from other districts were stopped from entering Dakshina Kannada.

Only goods carrying essential commodities and emergency vehicles were allowed inside the district. Barricades had been placed in the border areas to prevent the movement of vehicles.

Vehicles coming from Udupi were stopped at Hejamady. The movement of vehicles between Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod was stopped completely after the deputy commissioner passed an order to close the border roads connecting Kerala.

The cancellation of premium and non-premium services have resulted in a total loss of Rs 3.11 crore to Mangaluru KSRTC division and Rs 1.37 crore to Puttur KSRTC division, sources added.