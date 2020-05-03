Some liquor shops in Dakshina Kannada to open on May 4

Coronavirus lockdown: Dakshina Kannada district to open some liquor outlets from May 4 with restrictions

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 15:35 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 15:35 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

Liquor outlets (CL- 2 and CL 11-C) will remain open in Mangaluru's Dakshina Kannada district from May 4 from 9 am to 7 pm as the state eases some restrictions amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Excise, each outlet can have only three staff members at a time.

Two security personnel should be appointed in each outlet during business hours. Barricades and other safety arrangements should also be made in front of the outlet.

At a time, each outlet can have a maximum of five customers, who should maintain social distance. The staff is required to mandatorily wear masks and use sanitisers. CCTV cameras should be also installed at the outlet.

However, outlets will remain closed in the district's containment zones.

