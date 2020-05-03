Coronavirus lockdown: Dakshina Kannada district to open some liquor outlets from May 4 with restrictions

Liquor outlets (CL- 2 and CL 11-C) will remain open in Mangaluru's Dakshina Kannada district from May 4 from 9 am to 7 pm as the state eases some restrictions amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Excise, each outlet can have only three staff members at a time.

Two security personnel should be appointed in each outlet during business hours. Barricades and other safety arrangements should also be made in front of the outlet.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

At a time, each outlet can have a maximum of five customers, who should maintain social distance. The staff is required to mandatorily wear masks and use sanitisers. CCTV cameras should be also installed at the outlet.

However, outlets will remain closed in the district's containment zones.