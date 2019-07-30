‘Country yet to ensure protection, rehab to spl kids’

To serve the special children is a god-sent opportunity, Kinnigoli-based St Mary’s Special School Correspondent Fr Matthew Patrick Vas said.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the meet organised by Karnataka State Special School Educators and Non-educators Association at Shyamili Hall in Ambalpadi here, recently.

Fr Vas said those entrusted with the care of special children should have the right attitude in order to do justice to their role as caretakers.

He appealed to the members of association to keep mounting pressure on the government until their demands were fulfilled.

Badagubettu Co-operative Society President Sanjeev Kanchan, who presided over the programme, said it was the duty of government to implement facilities due to the special educators and non-educators.

He said the country had made vast strides in adopting technology but was yet to achieve success in ensuring the protection and rehabilitation of special children.

Association General Secretary Vasanth Kumar Shetty said the government must focus on providing the right education to special children.

As under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, government must provide facilities and increase the salaries of teachers in special schools. Association President Agnes Kunder welcomed the gathering.