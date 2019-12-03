Court acquits Muthalik and three others

The JMFC First Additional Civil Court on Tuesday acquitted Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and three others in a case pertaining to the staging of protest inside the cave shrine of Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudanswamy Dargah during Datta Mala Abhiyana in 2016.

Judge K S Shilpa passed the order. Muthalik, Mahesh Kattinamani of Sri Rama Sene, Durgasene district unit president Sharadamma and Mohan Bhat of Udupi were acquitted, following lack of evidence.

The case was filed on November 2, 2016. As many as 53 Naga Sadhus had arrived at Datta Peetha to take part in the Abhiyana, of whom two were not allowed inside the cave shrine. Condemning the incident, Sri Rama Sene chief Muthalik and others had staged a protest inside the cave.