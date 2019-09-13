Court stays Tulu film ‘Girgit’ for mocking advocates

The Mangalore Bar Association (MBA), peeved over the portrayal of advocates in the Tulu film, ‘Girgit’, has succeeded in bringing a temporary stay order against the screening of the film.

The movie has been running to packed halls since its release on August 30.

Principal Civil Judge and JMFC Court Judge Harisha heard the arguments of advocate M P Shenoy, who represented the MBA in the court contempt case. The judge granted a temporary injunction to the screening of ‘Girgit’ until the scenes that showed advocates and courts in poor light were deleted.

MBA General Secretary H V Raghavendra later told reporters on the court premises that the film ridicules advocates and the court with cheap humour. He said that the Association will intensify its campaign against films that humiliate advocates.

The next hearing of the case was posted on September 17, sources added.