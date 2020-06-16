Covid-19: Dakshina Kannada reports highest single-day spike

The rise in fresh Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada continued with 79 new cases reported from the district on Tuesday.

This is the biggest spike in a single day since the first positive case was confirmed in the district on March 22 when a Dubai-bound youth from Bhatkal was tested positive. With this, the total cases in the district rose to 368.

Of 79 cases, 75 of them had returned from Saudi Arabia and three have interstate travel history and one hails from Puttur suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). All the 75 returned from Saudi Arabia were in institutional quarantine as per the guidelines of the government, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Among those who were tested positive, four are pregnant women. The district has 201 active cases undergoing treatment at the hospital.

As many as 11 infected who have recovered were discharged from hospital on Tuesday. With this, a total of 169 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

P 6282, a 70-year-old man suffering from diabetes and pneumonia is admitted in ICU for treatment. P 6283, a 50-year-old man suffering from diabetes and cancer is also being treated at the ICU.

The deputy commissioner said that 11,069 samples have been tested in the district so far, of which, 11,017 sample reports have been received.

The reports of 329 new samples are awaited in the district, she added.

As many as 86 persons have been admitted to the hospital for observation on Tuesday.

‘DK tops in monitoring’

Dakshina Kannada is the forerunner is using the Quarantine Watch app to monitor those who are quarantined, said Sindhu B Rupesh.

Using the app, those who are in quarantine are monitored. The officials from revenue, panchayat raj, police and health are striving to monitor those in quarantine.

The deputy commissioner said that the public is also helping the district administration in monitoring the quarantined.

Stating that people are quarantined to maintain public health and to check the spread of Covid-19, she said that the quarantined should not be seen suspiciously.

Udupi report

As many as seven Covid-19 cases have been reported in Udupi district, taking the district’s tally to 1,035.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said all the patients are admitted to the designated Covid hospitals for treatment. All seven cases have Mumbai travel history.

Of the seven, four are men, one is a woman and two are children.

He said that 885 people have been discharged and 147 are active cases in the district. Only one patient is treated at ICU. The report of 102 samples is awaited in the district.

The deputy commissioner urged the people to maintain social distancing with people who have come from outside the state and also to inform the authorities if they come across anyone violating the home quarantine period.