COVID-19 expert team submits interim report

A team of medical experts constituted to trace the source of COVID-19, linked to First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru, submitted it’s interim report, on Monday.

DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari said that the authorities have decided to get in touch with Kerala government to trace the source of Covid-19 positive cases linked to First Neuro Hospital. Kerala patients who took treatment in the hospital have to undergo the Covid-19 test. Already, more than 1,000 throat swab samples related to cases from Bantwal, First Neuro and Boloor have been tested, of which, 17 tested positive.

He said after a staff member of First Neuro Hospital tested positive, all hospital staff underwent checkup.

Several patients from Kerala were treated in the hospital as inpatients and outpatients and were discharged. There is a need to collect their throat swab for testing. Patients from Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri too underwent treatment at the hospital. A detailed report on the source of Covid-19 can be known after getting report from patients from Kerala who had undergone treatment at First Neuro Hospital, said the DHO.