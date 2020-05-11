COVID-19: Locals oppose quarantine facility in school

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • May 11 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 00:11 ist
Representative image.

Citizen of Maldare opposed the move of the district administration to quarantine 13 people from other states, in a local school.

Nine people from Kerala and four from Tamil Nadu had arrived at Siddapura.

Arrangements were made to quarantine all of them at the Government Girijana Ashram School in Chennangi of Maldare, as per the directions issued by the district administration. But, the local residents said that those who have arrived from other states should be quarantined in their respective villages.

A Diddalli activist said that quarantining the people in the Ashram school is creating panic among the people living in the neighbourhood.

A medical examination was carried out under the guidance of junior health inspector Sudarshan. Revenue officials were deployed at the spot.

Fifteen other people who arrived in Nelyahudikeri limits and five people from Valnuru Tyagatturu Gram Panchayat limits were shifted to a hostel in Kushalnagar.

Government Girijana Ashram School
Maldare
Siddapura

