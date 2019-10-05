CT Ravi tells officials to clear unauthorised homestays

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi directed the officials to clear unauthorised homestays functioning in the district.

Chairing a review meeting in Chikkamagaluru, he said that notices should be served to 18 unauthorised resort owners at Kaimara, Allampura, Athigundi and other villages.

Measures should be taken to ensure that government land is not encroached upon in the district, he added.

The minister directed Urban Development Authority officers to serve notices to owners of multi-storey buildings who have constructed them without obtaining permission from the concerned authorities.

He said there is a Supreme Court direction to reclaim the encroached Rajakaluves. Measures should be initiated to identify encroachment of Rajakaluve in the district.