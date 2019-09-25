Cyanide Mohan sentenced to death

The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court has awarded death sentence to serial killer Cyanide Mohan on Wednesday.

The court has slapped a fine of Rs 45,000.

He was convicted for murdering a 33-year-old woman from Bekooru in Manjeshwara.

The victim was a music teacher and she had come in contact with Mohan in 2007 after he had introduced himself to the victim as Sudhakar Acharya, employed in the forest department.

On the pretext of recording her voice for an audio company, he had taken her to Bengaluru on May 28, 2007, where they had a physical contact. On May 29, Mohan asked her to swallow a tablet in the bus stand toilet to prevent pregnancy. After she consumed the tablet presuming it to be a contraceptive pill, she collapsed and died.

As many as 36 witnesses were deposed before the court. Judge Sayidunnisa had considered 49 documents in connection with the case. There are 20 cases against Cyanide Mohan. The trial of 16 cases have been completed. The four remaining cases are likely to be heard in the next four months.