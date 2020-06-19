Dairy Day launches immunity-boosting ice cream range

Dairy Day Ice Cream brand has launched 'Dairy Day Plus' - a unique range of ice creams having immunity-boosting ingredients.

Dairy Day Plus is a range of ice cream variants with added proven ingredients to boost immunity. The Dairy Day Plus range is being introduced in two new flavours - 'Haldi' (turmeric) ice cream and 'Chyawanprash' ice cream.

“Dairy Day will deliver products with outstanding taste manufactured in a safe and hygienic manner. All the products by Dairy Day are developed and produced at Dairy Day’s state-of-the-art facility in Karnataka. Ingredients like turmeric, pepper, honey, gooseberry, and dates, along with milk will aid in boosting the immunity of consumers. Dairy Day is manufacturing both turmeric and Chyawanprash ice creams without adding any artificial flavours and artificial colours," Dairy Day co-founder M N Jaganath stated in a press release.

The Haldi (turmeric) and Chyawanprash ice creams are priced at Rs 20 for 60 ml cup and the 700 ml take home pack will be offered at a special introductory price of Rs 199. These unique new flavours will be available across 30,000 plus outlets in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry.