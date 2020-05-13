Dakshina Kannada equals Kerala's COVID-19 deaths, positive cases increase to 34

A 38-year-old woman from Someshwara tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. The woman was the secondary contact of P 507 who was undergoing treatment at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

The woman who is undergoing treatment at the designated hospital in Mangaluru is a resident of Darandabagilu in Someshwara on the city's outskirts.

Dakshina Kannada district has so far registered 34 positive cases and 15 among them have been discharged. There are 15 active cases in the district.

P 501, a 47-year-old woman from Narikombu has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

The district administration has declared parts of Pilar in Someshwara village as active containment zone after the positive case was reported. The containment zone is bound by Abhi General Store in the east, Pilar mosque in the west, Panjandaya Daivastana in the north and Nithyadhar church in the south. There are 95 houses and 10 shops in the containment zone.

Fourth death

Dakshina Kannada district recorded the fourth death for COVID-19 with the passing away of a 58-year-old woman (P 536) from Boloor on Wednesday.

According to the deputy commissioner, the woman tested positive for COVID on April 28 and was undergoing treatment at the designated COVID-19 hospital. She was also suffering from TB meningitis.

She was infected with the virus while undergoing treatment at First Neuro Hospital. The district had already recorded three deaths to the pandemic in the past, and they are P 390, P 432 and P 409 from Kasba village in Bantwal.