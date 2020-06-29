Dakshina Kannada records 14th Covid-19 fatality

A 49-year-old woman from Ullal succumbed to Covid-19 at the designated Covid Hospital on Monday. With this, Dakshina Kannada district has recorded 14 Covid deaths so far.

The woman was suffering from diabetes, pneumonia and liver-related ailment. She was admitted to a private hospital in Derlakatte for a surgery to remove gallbladder stone.

Prior to the surgery, her throat swab was collected and she tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, said, officials.

Accordingly, she was shifted to the designated Covid hospital for treatment, where she failed to respond to the treatment and died, on Monday.

DK district recorded 32 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the district’s total tally to 695. As many as 265 Covid 19 positive patients are undergoing treatment at the designated hospital, said DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Explaining the contacts, she said that nine are diagnosed with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), six with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), while contact tracing is underway for five infected. Ten infected are primary contacts of previously infected persons and one has interstate travel history.

Cops test positive

Five police personnel and a home guard attached to Ullal Police Station had been tested positive for Covid-19. With this, 10 personnel attached to Ullal Police Station have so far tested positive.

In addition to the police personnel, two suspects arrested by the Ullal police on the charges of attempted murder at Thokkottu Olapete too tested positive for Covid-19, on Sunday.

Police had arrested a 42-year-old and a 32-year-old man from T C Road in Thokkottu on the charges of attempted murder on a meat shop owner recently. After the police personnel were tested positive, the throat swab of the suspects too was collected and the report tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

On a positive note, four patients recovered and were discharged from hospital on Monday. With this, as many as 426 patients were discharged as on Monday. The report on 148 samples is awaited in addition to 148 samples collected on Monday. Four infected patients are undergoing treatment in ICU of the hospital, said the deputy commissioner.

Voluntary lockdown

With the surge in Covid-19 cases, fishermen in Mulki fish market has decided to voluntarily sealdown the market for 15 days from Monday.

With the rise in cases, the fishermen leaders have decided to shut down the market.