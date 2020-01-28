Dalit Sangharsh Samiti stages protest for not allowing cremation

Members of Udupi Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) staged a protest by keeping the body of an elderly man from the SC community for preventing the cremation at a disputed crematorium, in front of Bada Gram Panchayat in Ucchila.

The crematorium in Yermal Bada, belonging to upper caste people, has denied permission to Dalits to cremate their dead since ages. Following the controversy, the crematorium was closed. The deceased Shankar,80, from Mullugudde was not allowed to be cremated at the crematorioum.

Thus DSS, led by leader Sunder Mastar, decided to build a pyre by piling up logs in front of the gram panchayat in order to perform last rites of the body.