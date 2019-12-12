Datta Jayanti fete ends on a peaceful note

The three-day Datta Jayanti celebrations conducted by pro-Hindu organisations ended peacefully at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah here on Thursday.

Hundreds of devotees took part in Datta Mala Abhiyana, conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, and visited the cave shrine and had darshan of Datta Paduke.

A large number of devotees including District-in-charge Minister C T Ravi carrying “irumudi” left for Datta Peetha early in the morning. A few devotees walked all the way to Datta Peetha. A few bathed at Honnammana Halla en route the peetha.

Saffron was all over hilly ranges. Bhagavadhwaja was mounted all over the route leading to the Peetha. Compared to last year, the density of vehicles and the number of devotees was more this year.

The devotees waited in a long queue at the entrance of the peetha to have darshana of Datta Paduke. Arrangements were made for paduke darshana till 5 pm.

The police had strengthened security on account of Datta Jayanti across the district. CCTV cameras were installed at strategic locations.

There was a prohibition on opening of shops en route the Datta Peetha and shops situated on a few roads in Chikkamagaluru.

The district administration had made all arrangement for the supply of drinking water and toilet facilities for the devotees.

There was a traffic jam at Kavikalgandi check post in the noon for some time. Later, the police cleared the traffic to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

VHP and Bajrang Dal organised homa at a hall near the Peetha. Puja was offered to the idols of Anasooyadevi, Athrimuni and Gurudattatreya. A religious meeting was also held on the occasion.