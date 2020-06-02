DBT recognises Nitte for MSc Marine Biotechnology

The Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India has approved Nitte University Centre for Science Education and Research (NUCSER) to offer MSc in Marine Biotechnology.

Under this recognition, DBT will award 10 students with a national fellowship of Rs 5,000 per month. Students will be selected through a national-level graduate aptitude test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) for all Biotechnology related courses in the country. The selection of students will be based on merit in GAT-B.

Online registration for GAT-B is open and registration will close on June 18. The online examination is scheduled for June 30.

Details of the eligibility, examination centre, exam model, marking scheme, syllabus and other details can be obtained at the following link: www.rcb.res.in/GATB

For details contact: coordinator for the programme Prof (Dr) Indrani Karunasagar, Director, NUCSER at 9448479750 or email: indrani.karunasagar@nitte.edu.in

