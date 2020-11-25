DC Annies Kanmani Joy bats for allocation of land for SC/ST communities

The land for residential sites, community hall and crematorium for SC/ST communities will be earmarked after discussions with revenue department officials if proposals have already been submitted by the local bodies to the assistant commissioner and the concerned tahsildars, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

She was chairing a meeting of the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee Against Atrocities on SC/ST Communities, at the DC’s office on Wednesday.

Responding to a request by committee member Sukumar on the need for alternative land for 24 families belonging to SC/ST communities dwelling on a hill in Mekeri, the deputy commissioner directed the member to submit a proposal through the Gram Panchayat to the revenue department.

She also requested the people dwelling in Tattekere in Virajpet to go to the alternative land identified for them.

Committee member Palani Prakash said that Hacchinadu village in Ammatti hobli of Virajpet taluk is situated on the bank of River Cauvery. Five houses in the village have been washed away during floods.

The 12 affected family members should be compensated and alternative land should be earmarked for the houses, he said.

The deputy commissioner replied that Rs 5 lakh is being provided to those affected by floods and the funds will be released in different phases. She meanwhile assured of initiating needful measures.

Palani Prakash also drew the attention of the meeting and requested the deputy commissioner to identify lands near Balugodu, for civic workers and cleanliness workers.

“Fifteen families have been living in Sincona Colony in Kutta Gram Panchayat limits of Virajpet. The residents are in need of proper road connectivity,” he added.

Another member of the committee, Muttappa urged the authorities to provide basic facilities such as drains, road and power supply in the villagers of Garaganduru and Hosatota in Somwarpet where there is a dense population of SC/ST communities.

People belonging to SC/ST communities are living in various places in the district and they do not own title deeds, he said and requested the district administration to do the needful.

Committee member Joyce Menezes felt the need to provide facilities for the education of the children of people dwelling in SC/ST colonies.

Member Sukumar requested a community hall and power connection in Hakatturu.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, assistant commissioner Ishwar Kumar Khandu, Social Welfare Department deputy director Bharati, ITDP officer Shivakumar and others were present in the meeting.