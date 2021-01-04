DC issues strict warning to Town Panchayat officials

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy warned of initiating strict legal measures against the officials of Kushalnagar Town Panchayat over the illegal construction of residential layouts in the Town Panchayat limits.

Paying a surprise visit to the Town Panchayat office on Monday, the deputy commissioner conducted a meeting with the officials and the new administration.

She said that a lot of complaints have been received by her against the Panchayat officials and staff.

She inspected the documents related to the residential layouts on the occasion. Noting that the land records were not properly managed, she took the chief officer of the Town Panchayat to the task.

Meanwhile, the elected representatives who were present in the meeting drew the attention of the deputy commissioner to the pending projects and other civic issues.

Speaking to the reporters later, Annies Kanmani Joy said that she had conducted an inspection in the wake of complaints by the public on various issues in the Town Panchayat.

“There has been a mismanagement of the property tax and e-swathu records. The issue of the illegal residential layouts has been looked into. Possible actions to be taken against the violators were also discussed during the meeting. The officials have been asked to keep the necessary documents and the list of the cases of violation ready by January 30,” she said.

Solid waste management

Annies further said that the plan towards a solid waste management unit in Kushalnagar, at a cost of Rs 3 crore, is ready.

She suggested to the elected members and officials of the Town Panchayat visiting the solid waste management unit in Kundapur in Udupi district to carry out a study.

She also felt there is a need to properly utilise the funds meant for people belonging to SC/ST communities, in the Town Panchayat limits.

Reacting to the issue of corrupt practices and the menace of middlemen at Kushalnagar Town Panchayat, she said that appropriate action would be initiated against corrupt officials and staff.

Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president B Jayavardhan, vice president Surayya Banu, members, chief officer Sujay Kumar, engineer Shridevi and staff were present.